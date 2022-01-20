Dulquer Salmaan tests positive for COVID-19

Dulquer Salmaan has tested positive for COVID-19. On Thursday (Jan 20) evening, Dulquer Salmaan took to his social media handle and conveyed that he has tested positive for the virus. The actor is currently under home isolation, as he has only some mild symptoms. Dulquer Salmaan also requested the people who have been in close contact to him in the past few days to go into isolation and take a test if they develop symptoms.

“I have just tested positive for COVID-19. I'm isolating at home and have mild flu symptoms but am otherwise ok. People who were in close contact with me during shoots over the last few days, please isolate and test if you notice symptoms,” Dulquer Salmaan said in his social media note. The actor further added that all of them should stay vigilant, as the pandemic is not over yet. “This pandemic is not over and must stay vigilant. Please mask up and stay safe,” he added. Earlier, the Kurup star's superstar father had also tested positive for the virus. The superstar too had some mild symptoms. “Despite taking all the necessary precautions I have tested Covid Positive yesterday. Besides a light fever I am otherwise fine. I am self isolating at home as per the directions of the concerned authorities. I wish for all of you to stay safe. Mask at all times and take the utmost care,” Mammootty said in his note.