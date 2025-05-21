Ed Sheeran opens up on Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's wedding

Washington [US], May 21 : Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran recently shared that he has made the guest list for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's upcoming wedding.

When asked if he had received an invite, Sheeran said, "Mm-hmm." He then confirmed that Blanco, with whom he has collaborated on several songs, attended his intimate wedding to wife Cherry Seaborn in 2018, reported People.

Last month, Blanco shared an update on wedding planning, "We haven't figured out anything in our wedding yet," he said while appearing alongside his fiancee on the April 30 episode of the Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware podcast, as per the outlet.

"The only thing I've said straight up, as a part of the food, is that I want [Jewish cook and food writer] Jake [Cohen] to do the challah," the music producer continued. "That's all I care about. He makes the best challah I've ever had."

Earlier, Gomez shared that the couple will be skipping a popular wedding tradition the first dance. Blanco noted that it's because the 'Only Murders in the Building' star is "shy," reported People.

However, Gomez noted that she would be open to doing a "a special dance" with her maternal grandfather to allow him to experience being a part of wedding events that he missed out on when her mom got married, reported People.

Gomez and Blanco have both shared their perspectives on their first date, and while they did not initially expect to develop feelings for each other, they eventually realized their connection.

Blanco, 37, said that he felt comfortable and excited around Gomez, and he knew she was the one when they started hanging out more. Blanco described his experience with Gomez, and said, "Every day I was with her I was so excited for what was going to happen, yet so at ease with everything... I was like, 'Wow, I really truly met my soulmate."

The couple got engaged in December 2024 after months of casual dating and eventually went public with their relationship.

