Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 12: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa’s Film Crosses Rs 60 Crore Mark; Check Day-Wise Earning Report

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 12: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has crossed the Rs 60 crore mark at the Indian box office after 12 days of release. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 3.15 crore on Saturday, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 60.65 crore. The film recorded an overall 18.68% Hindi occupancy on November 01, 2025. Morning shows reported 10.09%, afternoon 19.27%, evening 20.94%, and night shows 24.43%.

The film opened with Rs 9 crore on day one and maintained a consistent run through the week. Its day-wise earnings include Rs 7.75 crore on day two, Rs 6 crore on day three, Rs 5.5 crore on day four, Rs 6.25 crore on day five, Rs 7 crore on day six, Rs 3.5 crore on day seven, Rs 4.5 crore on day eight, Rs 3 crore on day nine, Rs 2.65 crore on day ten, Rs 2.35 crore on day eleven, and Rs 3.15 crore on day twelve.

After crossing Rs 50 crore recently, the film is now aiming for the Rs 100 crore milestone. Made on a modest budget of Rs 25 crore, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has already recovered its production cost and surpassed the lifetime earnings of Sanam Teri Kasam (Rs 42.28 crore).

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat follows the story of a powerful politician who falls for a determined superstar, leading to a stormy relationship filled with love, obsession, and heartbreak.

The movie stars Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa, Sachin Khedekar and Shaad Randhawa. It is directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by Anshul Rajendra Garg and Dinesh Jain under Desi Movies Factory. The runtime is 141 minutes.

