Ektaa Kapoor takes legal action against fake casting calls using her name: '

Ekta Kapoor has issued a statement against fake casting agents demanding money from acting aspirants. The company is also taking necessary legal steps in the matter and meanwhile, urged people to report any suspicious casting call to them.

Their official statement on social media read, “It has come to our notice that some people have been falsely representing using forged documents to claim themselves as casting agents for Balaji Telefilms Ltd and/or ALT Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd in order to make monetary and other gains. Balaji Telefilms Ltd has filed police complaints against such people.”

It continued, “Any acting aspirant, dealing with such people, shall do so at his/her own risk and Balaji Telefilms Ltd, ALT Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Ms Ektaa R Kapoor shall not be held responsible/liable for any loss or damages this incurred. It is hereby clarified that Balaji Telefilms Ltd, ALT Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Ms. Ektaa R Kapoor have never demanded nor will demand money from any aspirant.”

It also added a helpline mail id to report any such fraud case. “In the event, you find a casting call suspicious kindly inform us immediately with the details of such agents on our official email id balajicasting@balajitelefilms.com