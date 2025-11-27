Elli AvrRam reveals why she manifested doing a music video with Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred

Mumbai, Nov 27 Actress Elli AvrRam has revealed why her collaboration with Moroccan singing sensation Saad Lamjarred in “Homa Dol” was something she had long manifested and hoped would come true.

When asked what she recalls when she thinks about Homa Dol as the song has completed a year, she said it immediately brings back memories of the incredible energy on set. Elli AvrRam told IANS, “For me it was like two dreams come true in one song ever since I discovered Saad Lamjarred, the super famous Arabic Moroccan singer when he released his Arabic song that became a superhit. Ever since then I've been manifesting that one day I want to do a music video with this artist.”

“So, when the team of the music video reached out to me and said they want to cast me for the song Homa Dol opposite Saad Lamjarred, it made me realise how one should always dare to dream and it can really come through.”

Elli added, “The second thing is that I've always dreamt of doing a period drama sporting those beautiful ancient looks, like a complete princess from back in time and I actually got to do it. I actually felt like a princess while shooting for it.”

Speaking about the scale of the project, and the fact that Homa Dol was a big-budget song with a strong storyline, she shared that the experience was truly memorable.

“I'm filled with so many beautiful memories. Since it was a big budget song, everything related to it was quality, be it the gorgeous costumes and sets. It was a beautiful experience. I always look forward to doing great music because I feel shooting for a music video is like almost doing a film but in a short span of time. So, you have to act and perform as well. So, it's great fun to do more magical music videos,” mentioned Elli AvrRam.

The song “Homa Dol” composed by Rajat Nagpal and Mehdi Mozayine was released in 2024.

