Ellie Goulding credits motherhood for her 'stronger' voice

Los Angeles, July 24 Singer Ellie Goulding says her voice has gotten "stronger" since becoming a mother.

After welcoming her first child, Arthur, with husband Caspar Jopling into the world last April, the aEasy Lover' hitmaker admits she felt like her whole brain changed after she gave birth, while her vocals are "better than ever", reports aceshowbiz.com.

Speaking on 'Smallzy's Surgery', she said of motherhood" "It is by far the most challenging thing that I've done. It's amazing that you are growing this human and when they smile at you, you are just like, it's all worth it; when they smile at you and when they do silly things."

The "Love Me like You Do" hitmaker added: "But my singing is better. I have had a vocal coach for the past couple of years and she is like, 'Your voice sounds better than ever.' So I don't know if it has made some kind of difference to my vocal cords, I don't know, but my voice is a lot stronger than it was - so that is one pro."

Earlier this year, the 35-year-old pop star revealed she was battling crippling anxiety during 2021.

