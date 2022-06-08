Elon Musk slams YouTube calls it 'a nonstop scam ad'

Tesla owner Elon Musk recently slammed video streaming platform 'YouTube' over unnecessary advertisements on their platform.

"YouTube seems to be nonstop scam ads" Elon Musk Tweeted on Tuesday.

Musk targeted YouTube over the number of ads the platforms deliver to the viewers, calling it all a scam. Soon after the tweet was published it gathered a lot of attention from the audience.

Fans agreed to Musk and asked him to buy YouTube in addition to his Multi-Million Dollar Twitter deal.

Right after sharing his tweet Musk shared a meme, criticizing YouTube for its ads and how the company reacts when there is an obvious scam going all over its website.

According to Mashable, YouTube has been accused of purposely milking videos for views and for money as well and even an Australian Court has penalized YouTube for its behaviour.

YouTube generates a lot of revenue through the ads and YouTube Premium Membership, after Musk's tweet the platform is facing a lot of backlash on social media, although YouTube's reply to Musk's tweet is still awaited.

Elon Musk is quite an active Twitter user for a very long time and has been surrounded by numerous controversies.

Recently due to some rift with Twitter Management, Musk openly threatened Twitter to abandon the Multi-million dollar deal.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor