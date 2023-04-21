"Elon, tu wahi ruk main aaraha hu": Shahid Kapoor reacts to losing Twitter blue tick in 'Kabir Singh' way

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 : Actor Shahid Kapoor is one of the Twitter users who lost his blue tick as per the new mandate launched by the micro-blogging site. However, instead of feeling bad about it, he was seen having a field day checking memes online regarding the removal of blue ticks.

On Thursday, he shared a meme posted by a Twitter user.

Channelling his inner "Kabir Singh" mode, Shahid wrote, "Mere blue tick ko kisne touch kiya... Elon, tu wahi ruk main aaraha hu ( who touched my blue tick...Elon (Musk), you stay there, I am coming)."

He tweaked the dialogue from his 2019 hit Kabir Singh and added, "Haha."

Shahid's reaction left netizens in splits.

"Preeti ko mat bhool jana bhai," a social media user quipped.

"Hahahha good one," another one wrote.

Shahid enjoys a huge fan following on Twitter. At the moment, he boasts 15.4 million followers on Twitter.

Not only Shahid but celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma have also lost their verified blue ticks from their Twitter accounts.

The only individual Twitter users who have verified blue checkmarks are those paying for Twitter Blue, which costs USD 8/month via the web and USD 11/month through the in-app payment on iOS and Android.

Earlier it was announced that the microblogging site would remove the verified check-mark status of accounts that Twitter had been verified as notable before Elon Musk's takeover unless they have subscribed to Twitter Blue or the business-focused Twitter Verified Orgzations plan, Variety reported. Initially, the blue tick served as a way of protecting well-known individuals from impersonation and tackling false information.

Earlier in March, Twitter posted from their official handle, "On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue.

Twitter first introduced the blue check mark system in 2009 to help users identify that celebrities, politicians, compes and brands, news orgsations and other accounts "of public interest" were genuine and not impostors or parody accounts. The company didn't previously charge for verification.

Musk launched Twitter Blue with the check-mark badge as one of the premium perks within two weeks of the company's takeover last year.

