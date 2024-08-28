'Emergency' Actress Kangana Ranaut Criticizes Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' as Patriarchal Amid Box Office Success

Even after getting backlash from the audience for being a patriarchal movie that promoted violence against women, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' is one of the record-breaking movies at the box office. Many actresses slammed this movie for the way Ranbir Kapoor's character is outlined, and now in this list includes Bollywood 'Queen' actress Kangana Ranaut.

In a recent promotional interview for her upcoming directorial project, Emergency, the actor expressed criticism towards Sandeep Reddy Vanga's popular family crime drama Animal, which featured Ranbir Kapoor in the role of a violent and vengeful criminal. "See the kind of patriarchal films that still stir a storm at the box office. I wonder where these people who are clapping and whistling are coming from. Men are out with axes and are indulging in bloodshed and violence. There's no law and order stopping them. They enter schools with machine guns as if there's no police, there are no consequences. As if the law and order is dead. They're just piling dead bodies. And why? Just for fun. It's not for public welfare or the protection of borders. Only for fun. They just take drugs and have fun," Kangana said.

After Animal became a blockbuster last year, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga claimed that he'd love to work with Kangana one day. However, Kangana turned down the offer by responding, "Please don't ever give me any role, otherwise your alpha male heroes will become feminists, and then your films will also be beaten; you make blockbusters, the film industry needs you.”