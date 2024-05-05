Emily Blunt recalls shooting for "scariest stunt" of her career

Los Angeles [US], May 5 : Actor Emily Blunt enjoys a huge fan following due to her versatile acting chops. From action to romance, the actor has explored all kinds of genres. And speaking specifically of action, Blunt is definitely a pro.

With films like 'Edge of Tomorrow' and 'Sicario', Blunt has time and again unleashed her action-packed avatar over the years.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Blunt recently revealed the scariest stunt of her career.

"I did some wire stuff in Edge of Tomorrow, which was probably more dangerous, because I took some spills, Mary Poppins Returns on the other hand? "That entrance was very stressful for me," she added.

Inheriting the iconic Julie Andrews role in Disney's 2018 musical sequel required more bravery than any high-octane thriller, according to Blunt. The character's entrance "had to start in the clouds and come all the way down" toward the ground while holding an umbrella aloft," she explains. "And I'm supposed to walk effortlessly into my close-up as if it's nothing."

Of the stunt, she added, "I did three takes and then I felt my tolerance go, 'Pfft!' And that was it. I was done."

Rob Marshall, who directed the sequel written by David Magee and costarring the likes of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Meryl Streep, wanted to go for a fourth. "I did three takes and I could see Rob gearing up to do another one. I was like, 'Nope, no, no, no, I'm done.' It was over," Blunt recalled.

Meanwhile, Blunt is currently being lauded for her role in 'The Fall Guy', which also stars Ryan Gosling in the lead role.

