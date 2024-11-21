"Family's privacy must be respected": Lawyer on AR Rahman, wife Saira's decision to separate

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 : Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and his wife, Saira, have decided to separate after nearly three decades of marriage. Their lawyer, Vandana Shah, confirmed that the decision was mutual and emphasized the importance of respecting the family's privacy during this difficult time.

"The divorce hasn't happened yet. I am representing both of them. I can't reveal the reason, but it is a marriage of 29 years. In every marriage, ups and downs are common. It is a painful decision, but it is a joint decision. Family's privacy must be respected at this point of time," Vandana said while speaking to ANI.

The news was initially shared through a joint statement issued by Saira's lawyer, Vandana Shah. The couple stated that their decision was due to "significant emotional strain" in their relationship.

"On behalf and instruction of Mrs. Saira and her husband renowned musician Allahrakka Rahman (A.R. Rahman), Vandana Shah and Associates issue the following statement regarding the couple's decision to part ways," a part of the statement read.

"After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira and her husband Mr. A R. Rahman have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs. Saira and her husband Mr. A R. Rahman emphasize that they have taken this decision out of pain and agony," it further read.

The composer too shared the news on his X account on Wednesday, where he stated that while they had hoped to reach their "grand thirty," life had other plans.

https://x.com/arrahman/status/1858943507777409526

"We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter," read his post on X.

AR Rahman and Saira married in 1995 and share three childrenKhatija, Raheema, and Ameen.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rahman was recently honoured with the 'XTIC Award 2024 for Innovation' by IIT Madras for his virtual reality film, 'Le Musk'. The globally acclaimed composer also launched the film's soundtrack worldwide through Believe Music.

Over the years, Rahman has composed iconic soundtracks for films like 'Roja', 'Bombay', 'Dil Se', 'Lagaan', and 'Rockstar'. He gained international fame for his work on 'Slumdog Millionaire", which earned him two Academy Awards.

Apart from Bollywood, Rahman has worked on Hollywood films such as '127 Hours' and 'Million Dollar Arm'. He has also collaborated with global artists like Mick Jagger, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and will.i.am.

