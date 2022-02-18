Farhan Akhtar departs to Khandala for his wedding with Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot tomorrow, February 19. The pre-wedding festivities have already begun. Now the groom, Farhan was spotted leaving for Khandala. In a video which has now gone viral, Farhan Akhtar seated in the back of his car. According to a report published in India Today, Farhan will be performing a special song for Shibani during the sangeet ceremony. Moreover, Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar and her friends also have a special performance planned for her. Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is close to the Dandekar sisters will also be performing, as per the reports.

Farhan and Shibani will have a simple wedding function in presence of their close friends and family members. The traditional wedding will apparently be followed by a court marriage which will take place on Monday, February 21.Meanwhile, the venue for their Mehendi ceremony was Farhan’s Mumbai home and the function was attended by Shabana Azmi, Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty, and Amrita Arora, among others. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating each other for over four years now. Prior to this, Farhan was married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. However, the two parted ways in 2017.On the film front, Farhan is set to return to the directorial chair with his next titled Jee Le Zaraa. The film stars Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.