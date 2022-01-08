Fashion movie director Madhur Bhandarkar test positive for Covid-19

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tested positive for covid -19 on Saturday 9th January. The filmmaker revealed that he had taken both the vaccinations jabs, yet tested positive for covid. He was experiencing mild symptoms. He shared this news through his Twitter handle he wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid. Been Fully vaccinated but experiencing mild symptoms. Have isolated myself. Those who came in contact with me in kindly get yourself tested. Please be safe & follow covid-19 protocols."

I have tested positive for Covid. Been Fully vaccinated but experiencing Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself. Those who came in contact with me in kindly get yourself tested. Please be safe & follow covid-19 protocols 🙏 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 8, 2022

As soon as Madhur shared this news, many of his fans wished him for a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhur Bhandarkar is known for directing films like Chandni Bar, Page 3, and Fashion.



Before Madhur, many Bollywood celebs like Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, John Abraham, Nora Fatehi, Mrunal Thakur, Vishal Dadlani, Kubbra Sait, and Kareena Kapoor has been tested positive for covid-19.

Various states in the country have now imposed night curfew and weekend curfew, but if the tally climbs up more, then there are chances of imposing lockdown.



