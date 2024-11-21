"Feel fortunate to be a part of the show": Gauahar Khan talks about her upcoming serial ''Fauji 2' at IFFI 2024

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 21 : Actor Gauahar Khan has expressed her feelings for her upcoming show 'Fauji 2' at IFFI 2024.

Talking to ANI, Gauahar shared that she is fortunate to be a part of this show.

She said, "I am fortunate to be a part of this show and it's an even bigger privilege to be a big part of this show. I am playing the role of Lieutenant Colonel Simarjeet Kaur and giving training to everyone to all faujis."

Gauhar also talked about that the show. She said, "The show will not look like a serial because the stories that have been portrayed are very relatable, unique and inspiring."

She also praised filmmaker Sandeep Singh's mindset and thanked him for casting her in the show.

"If we talked about cadets, people usually only think of men, but a girl or woman will come to train cadets. So, it is a different perception and this type of perception can think by Sandeep Sir," she said.

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh also toldabout the show.

He said, "When Doordarshan called and asked me what do you want, so, I said I want Fauji 2. This show has 150 episodes and we tried to showed importance of choosing people from different state."

He added, "We want not only mothers and sisters will watch the show, our youth should also watch this show."

'Fauji,' which first brought Shah Rukh Khan to the forefront in 1989, is being reimagined as 'Fauji 2'.

Sandeep has teamed up with the national broadcaster Doordarshan to breathe new life into this classic show.

With the series set to premiere on Doordarshan this November, anticipation is building among fans eager for a modern twist on a beloved classic.

Recently, the creators of 'Fauji 2' have unveiled an exhilarating trailer that showcases a fresh cast ready to revive this iconic series.

The trailer hints at a gripping storyline that intertwines nostalgia with contemporary themes, celebrating the bravery and unity of India's armed forces in a way that resonates with both longtime followers and new viewers.

'Fauji 2' is produced and creatively directed by Sandeep Singh, with Vicky Jain and Zafar Mehdi as co-producers.

The series features Sameer Hallim as the Creative Head and its title track is composed by Shreyas Puranik, with vocals by Sonu Nigam.

The series is based on a story by Vishal Chaturvedi, with the screenplay penned by Amarnath Jha and dialogues crafted by Anil Choudhary and Chaitanya Tulsyan.

This revival also marks the directorial debut of Abhinav Pareek, who is known for his previous works like 'Sab Moh Maaya Hai' and 'A Wedding Story'.Additionally, Nishant Chandrashekhar serves as a director for this ambitious project.

'Fauji 2' is set to air starting November 18, with episodes scheduled for Mondays through Thursdays at 9 PM on DD National.

The series will be broadcast in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Bengali.

