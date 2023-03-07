'Feels like Ishq' actress Kajol Chugh to feature in music video 'Jahaan Pe Dil Hai'

Mumbai, March 7 Actress Kajol Chugh, best known for her role in 'Chhatriwali', Netflix's anthology series 'Feels Like Ishq' and 'Shakeela', is all set to feature in an upcoming music video titled 'Jahaan Pe Dil Hai', sung by singers Kanishk Seth and Aarifah.

The actress spoke about her first music video and her working experience in it. Sharing about the song she said: "'Jahaan Pe Dil Hai' is a song about love in all forms - friendship, romantic and self love. It will definitely take you back to the kind of friends you just clicked with and never lost touch with, the kind of crush that always lingers and the unforgettable trips you took with your close ones, or small moments of finally enjoying your own company. Overall, it's a very feel-good, warm song that manages to get your feet tapping."

Talking about the USP of the song, Kajol added: "The first time I heard the song, what stuck with me was that it asks you to connect with yourself and your experience of love first before bringing another person into the equation. I love that song. Somehow the song manages to sit right in between mainstream and the indie vibe, kudos to Kanishk."

Speaking about her experience with singer Kanishk Seth she shared: "Firstly, I was in awe of the work he and Kavita ji do. I approached him as a fan, and he was extremely humble and sweet! I'm so glad our stars aligned and I could execute what he was going for and he chose me to do it. I'm extremely thankful to him and Nilay Singh for giving me 'Jahaan Pe Dil Hai' as my first music video, it's etched in my dil forever."

