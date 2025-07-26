"Filled with so much love...": Rashmika Mandanna celebrates 6 years of 'Dear Comrade' with Vijay Deverakonda

New Delhi [India], July 26 : Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Dear Comrade' has completed six years of its release. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Animal' star shared a heartfelt note along with some unseen pictures from the shooting days.

Expressing her love for everyone associated with 'Dear Comrade,' Rashmika wrote, "A film filled with so much love, happiness, positivity and all and more love. These are some photos captured years ago, I still have them in my phone and I keep looking back at them and thinking what a beautiful time I had and what beautiful memories we all made shooting this film."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMkt9TFTp9h/

The actress also tagged her co-star, Vijay Deverakonda and director Bharat Kamma in the post.

The string of pictures included one of Rashmika playing cricket, followed by group pictures with the team members. She also shared a candid frame with Deverakonda, who played her love interest in the film.

Fans couldn't help but get nostalgic as many shared their love for the film. Helmed by Kamma, 'Dear Comrade' received much love from audiences. While it failed to perform at the box office, the film has achieved over 400 million views on YouTube.

It tells an intense story between Rashmika, a cricketer, and Vijay, a student leader with anger management issues.

In the years that followed, the actors have been rumoured of dating each other. Rashmika and Vijay have also worked together in 2018's 'Geetha Govindam.'

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna had three back-to-back releases this year, with 'Chhaava,' 'Sikandar,' and 'Kuberaa.' She will be next seen in Rahul Ravindran's 'The Girlfriend,' also featuring Dheekshith Shetty. Rashmika also has 'Mysaa' and 'Thama' in the pipeline.

Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited film, 'Kingdom' is gearing up for release on July 31. The makers dropped a special promo to announce the release date earlier this month.

http://x.com/TheDeverakonda/status/1942216438376460485

Written and directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, the action spy thriller also features Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev.

