Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Black Warrant wins Best Series, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday win Best Actor; Check full winners list here

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 : Series Black Warrant secured the top honour of Best OTT series at the sixth edition of the Filmfare OTT Awards, followed by actress Ananya Panday, who scored a big win in her career after bagging the Best Actress award in the comedy OTT series for her performance in 'Call Me Bae'.

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat bagged the Best Actor for series (Drama) for his performance in 'Paatal Lok' Season 2. Barun Sobti and Sparsh Shrivastava shared the Filmfare OTT Award for Best Actor in a comedy series for their performances in Raat Jawaan and Dupahiya, respectively.

Director Vikramaditya Motwane bagged the Best Director Award (Series) for Black Warrant.

While Ananya Panday secured the Filmfare OTT Award for the Best Actress in the comedy series 'Call Me bae', actress Monika Panwar bagged the same award in the drama category for her performance in the series 'Khauf'.

Veteran actor Vinay Pathak secured the Filmfare OTT award in the category of Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the comedy series 'Gram Chikatsalay'. Actor Rahul Bhatt won the Best Supporting Actor in Drama Series Black Warrant.

'Girls Will Be Girls' and 'Mehta Boys' shared the best Web Original Film at the event, while Sanya Malhotra and Abhishek Banerjee won the Best Actress and Actor award for their performance in OTT original films Mrs and Stolen, respectively.

Key Winners of Filmfare OTT Awards 2025

Best Series

Black Warrant

Vikramaditya Motwane, Satyanshu Singh, Arkesh Ajay, Ambiecka Pandit, Rohin Raveendran

Best Director, Series

Black Warrant

Jaideep Ahlawat

Best Actor, Series (Male): Drama

Paatal Lok Season 2

Barun Sobti

Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy

Raat Jawaan Hai

Sparsh Shrivastava

Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy

Dupahiya

Ananya Panday

Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy

Call Me Bae

Monika Panwar

Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama

Khauf

Vinay Pathak

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Comedy

Gram Chikitsalay

Rahul Bhat

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Drama

Black Warrant

Renuka Shahane

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Comedy

Dupahiya

Tillotama Shome

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Drama

Paatal Lok Season 2

Sudip Sharma

Best Original Story, Series

Paatal Lok Season 2

Smita Singh

Best Original Story, Series

Khauf

Best Comedy (Series/Specials)

Raat Jawaan Hai

Deepak Dobriyal

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male)

Sector 36

Kani Kusruti

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female)

Girls Will Be Girls

Paatal Lok Season 2

Best Series, Critics

Paatal Lok Season 2

Zahan Kapoor

Best Actor, Series (Male), Critics: Drama

Black Warrant

Anubhav Sinha & Trishant Srivastava

Best Dialogue, Series

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Sudip Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Kanojia, Tamal Sen

Best Original Screenplay, Series

Paatal Lok Season 2

Satyanshu Singh & Arkesh Ajay

Best Adapted Screenplay, Series

Black Warrant

Best Film, Web Original

The Mehta Boys

Best Film, Web Original

Girls Will Be Girls

Sanya Malhotra

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female)

Mrs

Abhishek Banerjee

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male)

Stolen

Best (Non-Fiction) Original (Series/Special)

Angry Young Men

Best Comedy (Series/Specials)

Raat Jawaan Hai

Pankaj Kumar

Best Cinematographer, Series

Khauf

Priya Suhaas & Surabhi Verma

Best Production Design, Series

Freedom At Midnight

Tanya Chhabria

Best Editing, Series

Khauf

Akashdeep Sengupta

Best Music Album, Series

Bandish Bandits Season 2

Vijay Maurya

Best Dialogue (Web Original Film)

Agni

Avinash Sampath, Vikramaditya Motwane

Best Original Screenplay (Web Original Film)

CTRL

Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra & Swapnil Salkar

Best Story (Web Original Film)

Stolen

Justin Prabhakaran & Rochak Kohli

BEST MUSIC ALBUM (WEB ORIGINAL FILM)

Aap Jaisa Koi

Arrchita Agarwal

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE BY NEWCOMER (FEMALE), WEB ORIGINAL FILM

Despatch

Anurag Thakur

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE BY A NEWCOMER (MALE), SERIES

Black Warrant

Preeti Panigrahi

Best Actor (Female), Critics' Web Original Film

Girls Will Be Girls

Vikrant Massey

Best Actor (Male), Critics' Web Original Film

Sector 36

The Filmfare OTT Awards featured stars including Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, and others.

