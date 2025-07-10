Firing at Kapil Sharma’s Newly Opened Kaps Cafe in Canada; Khalistani Group Claims Responsibility

A restaurant recently launched by comedian Kapil Sharma in Surrey, British Columbia, in Canada came under fire on Wednesday night, with multiple bullets hitting the café and neighbouring buildings. While no injuries were reported, the attack has triggered concern among local residents and the Indian diaspora in the area.Owned by Sharma and named Kap’s Café, the restaurant was opened last weekend in the heart of Surrey and had quickly become a popular spot for the Indian community.

Videos of the incident have also emerged on social media. The comedian is yet to make any public comment on the incident. In a major twist, Harjit Singh Laddi, a suspected Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative and one of India’s most wanted terrorists listed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), has reportedly claimed responsibility for the shooting. Laddi allegedly stated that he carried out the attack due to offensive remarks made by Kapil Sharma, although details about these remarks have not been confirmed.Kapil and his wife, Ginni Chatrath had shared several moments from the opening on Instagram, thanking fans and friends for the love and support. Fellow comedian Kiku Sharda also congratulated Kapil, posting “Kya baat hai!”