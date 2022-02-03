First single from 'F3', starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej, to be out on Feb 7

Hyderabad, Feb 3 The makers of Anil Ravipudi's 'F3' on Thursday made an announcement regarding the release of the first single from the movie.

The first single from the comedy movie, with the lyrics 'Lab Dab Lab Dab Dabboo', will be out on February 7. It is reported to be a peppy song with catchy lyrics. Devi Sri Prasad, who composed the hit music of 'Pushpa', has scored for 'F3'.

With Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej in the lead roles, the summer-release movie has got the hype going for it. Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada are the heroines opposite Venkatesh and Varun Tej, respectively.

Rajendra Prasad will be seen in a comic role. Sonal Chauhan has also been roped in for a glamourous role, apart from the leading ladies, in 'F3'.

The talkie part of the shooting has been wrapped up by the makers. Only the picturisation of a song is left pending. With post-production work on top gear, 'F3' is all set to hit the theaters on April 28.

