By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 14, 2022 08:53 PM2022-07-14T20:53:45+5:302022-07-14T20:57:16+5:30

Former IPL boss Lalit Modi finds love in Sushmita Sen, couple to marry soon

Sushmita Sen is married to Lalit Modi; the businessman announces surprising development on social media. Lalit Modi shared pictures with Sushmita Sen in a post on Twitter as he announced new beginnings with her.“Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon (sic),” Lalit Modi tweeted.

However, the ex-IPL boss soon clarified that the two are 'just dating'."Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day," he said.Lalit Modi is in London since 2010, when he left India amid investigations into tax evasion and money-laundering.Sushmita Sen, who was crowned Miss Universe in 1994, made her debut in Bollywood with the 1996 film Dastak. Sushmita Sen has two daughters - Alisah and Renee. The 46-year-old actress was last seen in the web series Aarya 2. She was earlier in a relationship with Rohman Shawl.
 

