From Shilpa Shetty to Rani Mukerji, celebs pay last respects to Farah, Sajid Khan's mother Menaka Irani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 : Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and director Sajid Khan's mother, Menaka Irani, has passed away in Mumbai. Many B-Town celebrities, including Shilpa Shetty, Rani Mukerji, and Sanjay Kapoor, visited Farah's house to pay their last respects to her late mother.

Actor Rani Mukerji was spotted at Farah's house to pay her last tribute to Khan's mother.

Actors Shilpa Shetty and Sanjay Kapoor also arrived.

Shiv Thakare was also seen arriving to pay the last respects.

Shoaib Ibrahim, Himesh Reshammiya, Nikhil Dwivedi, Chunky Panday, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shamita Shetty, Shabina Khan and other celebs were also spotted at Farah and Sajid's house to pay their last respects.

T-Series head Bhushan Kumar visited Farah Khan's residence to pay his last respects to her mother. She was recently seen on Farah's YouTube channel.

Recently, the 'Om Shanti Om' director extended her birthday wishes to her mother. She wrote a birthday post, expressing her love for her mother.

She also called her the "strongest, bravest person" she has ever seen in her life.

"We all take our mothers for granted..especially me! This last month has been a revelation on how much i lov my mom Menka.. she s been the strongest, bravest person iv ever seen.. sense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries.

Happy birthday mom! Today's a good day to come back home..can't wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again.. i Lov u," she wrote in her sweet birthday wish for her mom.

After her post, actors Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Ananya Panday, Farhan Akhtar, Sonu Sood, Aditi Rao Hydari also shared their birthday wishes.

Menaka Irani was the sister of former actors Honey Irani and Daisy Irani.

