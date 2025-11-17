From Struggling to Pay Rent to the ₹1000 Cr Club — Rashmika Mandanna: “We Would Move Homes Every Two Months.”

Rashmika Mandanna, born on April 5, 1996, may not come from a film background, but she has risen to become one of India's top actresses. With 47.8 million followers on Instagram, she is one of the most followed film stars in the country. Known for her impressive acting and versatility, Rashmika has also gained popularity among the youth for her stylish fashion sense.

Rashmika Mandanna made her acting debut in 2016 with the film Kirik Party, directed by Rishab Shetty, who is also known for his role in Kantara. The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing films in Kannada cinema. Rashmika's performance earned her the Best Debut Actress (Kannada) award at the 6th SIIMA Awards.

It was a significant milestone for Rashmika Mandanna, who has accomplished so much in just eight years. What's even more impressive—and perhaps intimidating for her peers—is that she is only getting started.

Rashmika Mandanna’s films like Pushpa and her recent 2025 release The Girlfriend have further strengthened her position as one of the top actresses in the industry.

The Girlfriend opened to an impressive ₹11 crore in its first week in India and crossed the half-million mark in North America, a rare feat for a female-led drama. The film drew audiences nationwide purely on the strength of its story and Rashmika’s commanding presence. Her performance received widespread praise for its emotional depth, intensity, and authenticity — a portrayal that showcased her maturity and versatility.

With The Girlfriend, Rashmika set a new benchmark for female-led cinema. She didn’t just play the character — she owned the screen, once again proving her ability to balance mass appeal with strong, content-driven performances.

Rashmika Mandanna is a major star today, but there was a time when she and her family faced significant financial struggles. In an old interview with the Hindustan Times, she opened up about her childhood and the tough years she went through. Rashmika shared that she never takes her success for granted because she witnessed her parents struggle to pay rent. Having experienced financial hardship from a young age, she learned to be careful with her spending.

She said, "I have been on the other side. There was a time when we would move homes every two months. I have been conscious of these things ever since I was a child. I am taking the liberty of recalling how they used to find it hard to search for a place for us to live in and pay those rents."