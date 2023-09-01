Gadar 2 to get nominations at Oscars?

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2has broken several records with its phenomenal run at the box office. The movie has raked in over Rs 470 crore nett before the end of its third week. Amid the film's roaring success, director Anil Sharma said that he is planning to send Gadar 2 for the Oscars and his team is working towards the application procedures.He told The Indian Express that people are calling him repeatedly to send the movie to the Oscars.

He mentioned that Gadar: Ek Prem Katha didn't go for the Academy Awards and he doesn't know how Gadar 2 will make it there."But we are at it. Gadar 2 should go; the film deserves it. Gadar also deserved it. Gadar was based on the 1947 partition, and we told the story in a very different way. It was a new and original story, and Gadar 2 is also a new and original story," he said.

I have been making films for forty years. It could turn out good or bad, but I made my films the way my heart feels. When people show love (to my films), I really feel happy. When they don’t, I feel sad because I made films for the audience. I then work towards fixing the mistakes we did with the films that didn’t do well because the audience is never wrong, the maker is,” Anil concluded.Gadar 2 is currently the third highest grossing Hindi film. When the film crossed the ₹ 400 crore mark, Sunny expressed his gratitude by recording a video while on a flight. He took to his Instagram handle and thanked moviegoers for showering love. In the video, Sunny said, “First and foremost thank you all. I never imagined you guys would like Gadar 2 so much. We have crossed 400 crores because of you all.” Last week, Sunny along with brother Bobby Deol attended the success party of the film in Mumbai.