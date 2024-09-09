Ganesh Chaturthi: Riteish Deshmukh shares video of his kids making eco-friendly idols of Lord Bappa

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 : Actor Riteish Deshmukh believes in celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in an eco-friendly way.

On Monday, he took to Instagram and shared a cute video of his sons making nature-friendly idols of Lord Bappa. In the clip, he can be seen teaching his sons and his niece and nephews how to make the idols from scratch.

"Ganpati Bappa Maurya! Deshmukh household ritual of making Eco friendly Ganeshas at home and a respectful visarjan. Kids made their own Bappa and each Bappa was special," he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival commencing on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar month of Bhadrapada, began on Saturday, September 7.

This festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, honours Lord Ganesha, the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles,' celebrating his wisdom and intelligence.

The festival is marked by an outpouring of devotion and enthusiasm across India especially in Mumbai.

During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

Devotees welcome Ganesh idols into their homes, offer prayers, and visit the colourful pandals.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish is being lauded for his role in 'Visfot' film, which also stars Fardeen Khan, Priya Bapat and Krystle D'Souza.

He is also excited for the re-release of his debut film ''Tujhe Meri Kasam', co-starring his wife Genelia.

The film, which was directed by Vijaya Bhaskar, will be re-released on September 13.

Sharing the update, Riteish took to Instagram and wrote, "This is where it all began!! Tujhe Meri Kasam, our debut film released on 3rd Jan 2003, we are ever so grateful for all the love showered upon the film and us over the decades. For all those who flood our social media asking us 'where can we watch TMK ? !!! We have an answer now !!! Tujhe Meri Kasam Re-releases on 13th September!!"

The film explores the trials and tribulations faced by the couple as they navigate their way through the complexities of love and relationships.Like most other Bollywood couples, Riteish and Genelia's beautiful love story began on the sets of 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' only.

Notably, Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor