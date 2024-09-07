Ganpati idol seated on LCA Tejas Mark 1A fighter jet replica at Mumbai residence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 : With Ganesh Chaturthi festivities kicking off on Saturday with full enthusiasm across the country, a unique celebration in Mumbai has caught everyone's attention.

An idol of Lord Ganesh has been placed on the replica of the LCA Tejas Mark 1A fighter jet at a residence in Mumbai showing a creative fusion of tradition and India's modern achievements.

The interior designer behind this thoughtful creation, Deepak Lavjibhai Makwana, explained the inspiration behind this year's theme.

Lavjibhai shared that every year he crafts his idols to show the key developments in India.

"I take up the theme based on development that takes place in India every year. Tejas' new generation aircraft has been launched this year, so I designed this based on that theme. I prepared the concept 2-2.5 months back...It took me 10-12 days to build this...," Lavjibhai told ANI.

Makwana's previous creations have celebrated other important milestones, including the Vande Bharat train, the COVID vaccine, Ram Mandir, Chandrayaan, and the Statue of Unity.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt wishes for Ganesh Chaturthi through a message on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Heartiest greetings of Ganesh Chaturthi to all countrymen. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

Ganesh Chaturthi, a vibrant ten-day festival, commenced today and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, honours Lord Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles,' celebrating his wisdom and intelligence.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the excitement of Ganesh Chaturthi is palpable with the unveiling of the Lalbaugcha Raja, one of the city's most renowned Ganesh idols.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has been a prominent figure in the festival since 1934, and the Kambli family has overseen its care for over eighty years.

Meanwhile, Nagpur's Shri Ganesh Mandir Tekdi, reputedly 250 years old, has begun its own celebrations with traditional morning prayers and aarti. Known for its self-existent deity, this temple continues to be a significant site for devotees during the festival.

Across Maharashtra and beyond, preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi are in full swing. Devotees are bringing Ganesh idols into their homes, preparing offerings, and visiting pandals, contributing to the festive atmosphere that marks this vibrant celebration.

