Gauri Khan shares 'memorable' pictures from SRK's birthday bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 : Finally, the wait is over for SRK fans as the picture of Shah Rukh Khan from his 59th birthday bash is here. His wife Gauri Khan shared the glimpse from last night.

To wish her hubby, interior designer Gauri Khan posted photos featuring herself, SRK and their daughter Suhana.

Clad in a black t-shirt and pants, Shah Rukh can be seen cutting his birthday cake along with Gauri and Suhana.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DB3suaPofxv/?

Gauri also shared a throwback picture of herself and SRK.

"A memorable evening last night with friends and family... happy birthday @iamsrk," she captioned the post.

SRK's charismatic personality radiates in the massive fan following. Fondly referred to as the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan's ascent to fame began in New Delhi, where he first gained attention in 1989 with the TV series 'Fauji'.His film career skyrocketed with hits like 'Deewana', 'Darr', and 'Baazigar', but it was 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' that truly cemented his status as a superstar. After a long break, Khan in 2023 made a powerful comeback with blockbusters like 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' and 'Dunki', reaffirming his title as the King of Bollywood.

In August, during a conversation with Giona A Nazzaro, the artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, SRK discussed his career and achievements. He opened up on his preparation work for his next film 'King' and his collaboration with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.

He said, "There are certain kinds of film that I want to do, maybe it's more age centric and I want to try something for 6-7 years I've been thinking about it and I mentioned it to Sujoy Ghosh one day while we were sitting. He works with us at our office, he's made some films for us. He says, Sir, I have a subject."

SRK also spoke about losing weight for his film 'King', "The next film I am doing 'King', I have to start working on it, have to lose some weight a little, do some stretching," he added.

An official announcement regarding the film has not been made yet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor