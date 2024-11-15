'Ghar Aa Maahi' unveiled as first song from 'Bandish Bandits' season 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 : After announcing the return of the popular musical drama 'Bandish Bandits' for its second season, the makers have now treated fans to the first track.

The song, titled "Ghar Aa Maahi," was released by Prime Video and T-Series Music on Friday as a preview to the new season, which will premiere on December 13.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The track is a mix of classical and modern music, giving fans a look at the journey of the show's lead characters, Radhe and Tamanna.

The song is composed by Ana Rehman, written by Shubham Shirule, and features vocals by Nikhita Gandhi and DigV (Digvijay Singh Pariyar). It also combines traditional instruments like the sarangi and tabla with modern guitar and bass.

The second season will continue to follow the story of Radhe and Tamanna, played by Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry, as they navigate their worlds of music, love, and ambition.

Alongside the original cast, including Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, and Kunaal Roy Kapur, new actors including Divya Dutta and Rohan Gurbaxani will join the series.

The first season of 'Bandish Bandits' premiered in August 2020 and received widespread praise for its unique storyline, focusing on the clash between traditional Indian classical music and modern pop culture. The show starred veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and was lauded for its performances, music, and storytelling.

Season 2 is produced by Leo Media Collective Private Limited and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari. Anand Tiwari has also co-written it along with Atmika Didwania and Karan Singh Tyagi.

The show will be available in India and over 240 countries worldwide.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor