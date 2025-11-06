'Gremlins 3' to hit theatres worldwide in November 2027

Washington DC [US], November 6 : Warner Bros. is officially reviving the "Gremlins" franchise, with a new instalment set to release in theatres in November 2027, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, the film has been added to the studio's release schedule for November 19, 2027.

Steven Spielberg is set to produce 'Gremlins 3' while 'Harry Potter' filmmaker Chris Columbus is set to direct and produce, reported Variety.

Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein will co-write the screenplay. Kristie Macosko Krieger and Holly Bario are producing for Amblin Entertainment alongside 26th Street Pictures' Michael Barnathan and Mark Radcliffe, according to the outlet.

All other details, including a plot description and anyone starring in the film, haven't been disclosed.

The original "Gremlins," which famously led to the creation of the PG-13 rating, was released in 1984 and directed by Joe Dante, with Columbus writing the screenplay.

The horror-comedy follows a boy named Billy who receives a cute, furry creature called a Mogwai as a pet.

Billy is warned to never expose the animal to bright light, water, or feed him after midnight. After those rules are broken, the gremlin spawns more of its kind and ends up wreaking havoc on Billy's hometown during Christmas.

According to the outlet, 'Gremlins' was a box office hit with 212 million USD worldwide. The sequel, 1990s 'Gremlins 2: The New Batch,' was less successful with 41 million USD but became a cult classic.

"Few titles are as beloved and iconic as 'Gremlins,' and we're beyond excited to bring it back for both lifelong fans and a whole new generation," Warner Bros. Pictures' president of development and production Jesse Ehrman said in a statement.

"It's a privilege to be working alongside Steven [Spielberg], Chris [Columbus], and the entire creative team, and we look forward to audiences experiencing the next instalment of the magic, mayhem, and heart of Gremlins on the big screen in 2027," added Jesse Ehrman.

