Gul Panag completed her law degree just a month prior to signing 'Good Bad Girl'

Mumbai, Oct 12 Actress Gul Panag, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming streaming show 'Good Bad Girl', in which she plays a lawyer and the co-founder of a law firm, recently shared the reason behind giving her nod to the show.

Opening up on the reason for signing the dotted line for the show, the actress told , "First, I had just finished my law degree a month prior to when the show was offered to me. For somebody, who had spent 3 years studying LLB, I was very intrigued by the idea of the show and that I was getting to play a lawyer."

She continued, "Second, the show was being produced by Vikas Bahl, whom we all know for making a brilliant film like 'Queen'. So yeah, saying yes to this show was a no brainer."

She further explained the premise of the show as she said, "This is not a courtroom drama, the setup is of a law firm but the story is about the internal conflicts in that firm and the politics that goes on inside. It entails the water cooler talks, and what else is happening in the office."

For her, what matters as an actress is the people whom she works with and the quality of content and the characters that she is portraying.

"For me as an actor, it's largely about the people whom I work with, the story and the character that I am portraying. I don't get into the nitty-gritty of analysing too much about which platform my work would come on, will it be theatrical or streaming? I am content with good work and would continue doing so."

'Good Bad Girl' will stream on SonyLIV from October 14, 2022.

