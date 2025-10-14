Halle Berry celebrates daughter’s early acceptance into college

Los Angeles, Oct 14 Hollywood actress Halle Berry has a reason to rejoice. Her daughter Nahla Ariela has been accepted into college early, and the proud mother can’t contain her happiness.

She took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and wrote, "Congratulations to my sweet Angel Nahla for her early college acceptance”, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In the photo, a box that read, "Today is the sweetest day" was opened to reveal a pale pink funfetti cake and "You did it Nahla!!" written in white icing.

As per ‘People’, the actress shares Nahla, 17, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and she is also mom to son Maceo-Robert, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Olivier Martinez. Berry is currently in a relationship with Van Hunt, who revealed he proposed to her in June, though she is yet to accept the proposal.

During the June 4 episode of ‘Today with Jenna & Friends’, the actress spoke about her hopes for Nahla's future. She shared, "She's 17. She's going to a college summer program, the college that she's hoping to go to next year. She's going away this year to the college summer program”.

"So you're almost there! Is that wild?" Jenna Bush Hager asked at the time.

"It is, but I'm not one of these moms that feels like, 'Oh, she's leaving’. Yes, will I worry? Of course”, Berry continued. "But am I excited for her to start her life and figure out who she's gonna be? Absolutely. I'm dying to see who she's gonna be and what she's gonna do and what she'll discover”.

Berry went on to say that she wants to "break that stigma" about being a working mom.

"We can still be seen as good mothers, there for our children, but also, we have to be there for ourselves because these kids will grow up and move on and if we haven't maintained a life for ourselves, then what happens?", she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor