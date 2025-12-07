Happy Anniversary, Ravie Dubey & Sargun Mehta! Reliving the Most Adored Couple’s Most Heart-Warming Pictures

When we speak of the happiest and most loved couples in the entertainment industry, one duo that always comes to mind is Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta. Not just a power couple, they are two incredibly talented actors and producers who have carved a prominent name for themselves across the nation. They are among the most beautiful, adored, and gifted couples, and over the years, they have steadily achieved so much together. Through every high and low, they have been each other’s biggest pillars of support.

Ravie and Sargun never miss a chance to express their love, whether through heartfelt social media posts, public appearances, or special celebrations. They continue to show the world what true love looks like. Their bond is one of the many reasons they enjoy such a massive fan following.

Today, as they celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary, let’s take a look at some of their most heartwarming pictures that capture their love and special moments.

Celebrating a Special Day With a Perfect Picture

Sargun dropped a special post on their 14th dating anniversary, sharing a heartfelt message about their journey and celebrating their love with an adorable picture of the two.

The Most Adorable Birthday Wish

Ravie shared a carousel of pictures of him giving his ladylove warm hugs and sweet kisses on her birthday, along with a special message filled with love.

Glimpse Into a Truly Special Occasion

Ravie and Sargun celebrated their first Diwali at their new nest, lovingly named Saubhagya, marking the special day with friends and family in a home built with love.

Frame That Captures the Magic of Their Togetherness

Sargun Mehta shared pictures of them completely immersed in each other’s eyes, showcasing the magic of their love and togetherness.

Rising Upwards Together

Sargun shared how they’ve been winning every year and how they will continue to win together for years to come, showing how they are each other’s greatest strength.

Celebrating Milestones

Ravie and Sargun celebrate a major milestone in their lives with a heartfelt, beautiful picture.