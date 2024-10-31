"Har ghar mei roshni...": Sonakshi Sinha celebrates her first Diwali with hubby Zaheer Iqbal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 : The festival of lights is extra bright for Sonakshi Sinha this year as it marks her first Diwali after marrying her long-time boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal.

The 'Dabangg' actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share her Diwali celebrations and send warm wishes to her fans. Her post was filled with beautiful pictures that are sure to make anyone smile.

In the photos, Sonakshi looked stunning in a green and gold salwar kameez, while Zaheer looked dapper in a classic black kurta. Sonakshi kept her look simple with minimal jewellery and light makeup. She left her hair flowing and completed her outfit with a bindi, adding to the festive vibe.

Along with the pictures, the actress added a caption that read, "Happy happy happy Diwali har ghar mei roshni, har ghar mei khushi aap sab ke liye hamari yahi dua hai."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Sonakshi got married to Zaheer on June 23 this year in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding. The wedding was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

Their wedding post read, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife.

Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi Zaheer

23.06.2024."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in Kakuda alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, 'Kakuda' is set in the village of Ratodi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor