Has Hrithik Roshan made his relationship with Saba Azad official in his new post?

Hrithik Roshan has been all over the news lately for his rumoured affair with Saba Azad. Taking to his Instagram stories, Hrithik Roshan shared a picture of his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad along with Naseeruddin Shah’s son Imaad Shah. For the unversed, these two have a band called Madboy/Mink. This is an electro-funk band and Saba and Imaad keep performing. Sometime back, Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan had given a shout out to Saba and her band and today Hrithik himself did that. Sharing their picture, the actor wrote, “Kill it you guys”.





Saba recently made headlines when she was spotted at the Roshans’ family lunch during the weekend. The pics were shared by Nair on Fire wherein Hrithik looked dapper in his white T-shirt and trousers while Saba opted for a white tank top which she had paired with green coloured high waist trousers. Earlier, Hrithik Roshan’s uncle Rajesh Roshan had also shared a beautiful glimpse of their family lunch and posted a pic of the entire Roshan family. Interestingly, Saba was also a part of this family pic. Rajesh captioned it as, “Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time”. Soon Hrithik took to the comment section and wrote, “Hahaha true that chacha!! And you are the most fun”.



