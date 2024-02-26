"He has left huge void in music industry": Composer Salim Merchant pays glowing tributes to Pankaj Udhas

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 : Paying glowing tributes to Ghazal stalwart Pankaj Udhas, who passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness, singer-composer Salim Merchant said that the legendary singer boosted and enriched the music industry through his timeless melodies.

Speaking toon Monday, the singer-composer mourned the passing of the singing stalwart, saying, "He entertained us for many years and boosted and enriched our industry through his evergreen ghazals and other songs. He spread the message of love and oneness through his songs. I have been in shock since I received the news of his demise. I still can't believe he is no more. The word of his passing made me speechless. He has left a massive void in the music industry. We have lost a great artiste and an even greater human being."

The recipient of the country's fourth-highest civilian honour, Padma Shri, Udhas breathed his last at the age of 72.

Taking to Instagram, his daughter Nayaab shared a statement on Instagram that read, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3zq1JatKmq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Soon after Nayaab shared the news of the singer's demise, his fans swamped the comment section and posted their condolences.

A fan wrote, "May his soul rest in peace."

"I'm so sorry to hear of your loss, stay strong and please accept my condolences," another user wrote.

"Deepest Condolences and Prayers," another user posted.

Udhas was born in Jetpur in Gujarat on May 17, 1951. Apart from his timeless ghazals, he will also remembered fondly for songs that were featured in films. His solo ghazal album 'Aahat' in 1980 gave him much recognition.

Later, he went on to record several hits such as 'Mukarar' in 1981, 'Tarrannum' in 1982 and 'Mehfil in 1983, among many others.

Also among the evergreen ghazals that Pankaj Udhas lent his vocals to were 'Chitthi Aayi Hai', 'Chandani Raat Mein', 'Na Kajre Ki Dhaar', 'Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein', 'Ek Taraf Uska Ghar' and 'Thodi Thodi Piya Karo'.

The singer's demise left the music industry in shock and grief.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor