"He Is Worse Than Lawrence Bishnoi": Somy Ali Makes Shocking Allegations Against Ex-Boyfriend Salman Khan

Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali, in an interview with IANS has called the Wanted actor worse than gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. She was quoted saying, “Why Salman remains on good terms with his previous girlfriends like Sangeeta Bijlani and Katrina Kaif but not with her, Somy stated “Because the way Salman treated me, he did not treat anyone else. Sangeeta and Katrina were not half as badly abused by him as I was.”

Ali added, “However he abused Aishwarya very badly. I think he had fractured Aishwarya’s shoulder. But I am not sure what he did to Katrina.” Somy also compared Salman to Lawrence Bishnoi and stated “Considering what Salman did to me, I can say that Bishnoi(Lawrence) is better than him.” “I had acute back pain and I was bedridden for a long time. Tabu saw my condition and cried badly but Salman did not come to see him,” she continued. Her statements have a day after Salman received a fresh round of death threat. On Tuesday, an unidentified individual sent a threatening message to Traffic Control. An official stated that the sender mentioned in the message that if the money was not received, he would kill Salman Khan.

The Mumbai police have arrested a 20-year-old man from Noida in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly issuing a death threat to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique. A case in this connection was registered and with the help of technical evidence, the accused was nabbed from Noida. He is being brought to Mumbai for investigation. The call was made at the Zeeshan's public relations office located in Bandra East. Zeeshan's father, Baba Siddique (66), a three-time MLA and former state minister, was shot dead outside his son's office in Bandra on October 12. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which claimed responsibility for the NCP leader's killing, citing the politician's close ties with Salman as one of the reasons why he was killed.