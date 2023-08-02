“He knows how important this job is for every earning citizen of this country, what values are attached to this profession,” says Gyanendra Tripathi about his character in Half CA

Amazon miniTV- Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently premiered ‘Half CA’ on the platform. Ever since the announcement of this TVF original, the show has been garnering a lot of attention and appreciation from the CA aspirants and other sections of audiences across the country. Half CA features talented and popular actors Ahsaas Channa, Gyanendra Tripathi, Anmol Kajani, Rohan Joshi, and Prit Kamani in pivotal roles. The story revolves around Archi, who struggles with the fundamental question of "Why do CA?”, and her ambitious cousin brother Niraj, who has not given up on his dream even after two unsuccessful attempts to clear the exam for CA. The plot also focuses on Tejas, Vishal, and Parth, three essential characters who are striving to achieve and complete their goals. After passing the tense exam and moving on to their next best effort, spectators are left to anticipate if they will become CAs or continue trapped in the Half CA loop.

Gyanendra Tripathi got candid while talking about the show and shed light on his character and his favorite scene from the series. The actor said “I played Niraj's character who is an aspiring CA and comes from a middle-class family, based in Nashik. Niraj wants to be a CA for all the right reasons, he knows how important this job is for every earning citizen of this country and what values are attached to this profession. He is extremely hard working and sincere but yet is not able to crack this (one of the) toughest exams. But since society only values and appreciates the result and not the process; he is often being mocked for being a “half CA”. A person who has the knowledge and ability but doesn't have a stamp so to be able to live his dream he has to take that stamp” Further, the actor also adds his favorite scene from the web series, “Niraj's interaction with Patel ji' character is my favorite scene from the series”