"He tried hard to stop my bad habit" - Rajinikanth mourns the passing away of Sarath Babu

Veteran actor Sarath Babu passed away on Sunday after battling the effects of mutli-organ failure for the past several months. His mortal remains were brought to Chennai from Hyderabad and was kept at his residence public tribute.Superstar Rajinikanth paid his last respects in person to Sarath Babu's body and paid rich tributes. Speaking to the media after that he stated in Tamil "Sarath Babu is my very close friend and all the films he has acted with me are important, especially 'Muthu' and 'Annamalai'. Everyone knows that I was a chain smoker at that time and he will always pull the stick from my mouth and crush it. I would never smoke in front of him because of his immense love and respect for me. He would keep telling me to take good care of myself and I used to control myself and not smoke in front of him. But now he is no more."

Rajini recalled a memorable incident "While acting in 'Annamalai', it took more than 15 takes to speak a big dialogue in the scene where I challenge Sarath Babu's character. Seeing me struggle, Sarath Babu pulled me aside and asked me to smoke a cigarette and relax and then I nailed the shot. "Earlier on Sunday when the news of Sarathbabu's death broke, Superstar Rajinikanth wrote on Twitter: "Today I have lost my close friend, a wonderful man, Sarathbabu. It is an irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace.". According to accounts, Sarath Babu developed sepsis, which affected the functioning of his kidneys, lungs, liver, and other organs. He was hooked up to a ventilator. He died on Monday at the age of 71. Sarath Babu's lifeless remains were moved to Chennai on Tuesday morning for friends and relatives to pay their last respects, according to his publicist. His funeral will take place today. Chiranjeevi praised Sarath Babu, his co-star in numerous films, for his 'beauty' and 'sophistication' in his performances. He posted in Telugu on Twitter, “Silver screen 'Zamindar', popular actor. The news of Sarath Babu's death was shocking. He has earned a place in the hearts of the audience with his performance that exudes beauty and sophistication. I have a lot of connection with Shri Sarath Babu. He has been my co-star in many films. To his family members, My deepest condolences to all the fans. Oh peace (sic).” Chiranjeevi wrote.

