"Heeramandi came to me when I was not expecting": Shekhar Suman on working in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial web series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 : Shekhar Suman, who is all set to portray the character of Zulfiqar Ahmed in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', opened up about how this opportunity knocked on his door when he was not expecting it.

Shekhar's character Zulfiqar Ahmed, is a man of authority, whose mere presence exudes power and sophistication.

Talking about his experience working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shekhar Suman told ANI, "As an artist, you desire to work with a well-known directors. I got a chance to work with him, but on every step, on every path, a person learns something. But when he comes with a good filmmaker, he climbs many steps. So I feel that when I started this work in Heeramandi, me it was enough for me to do even one scene. Because to be seen in this environment and to do something is a big thing in itself. But there is also a connection to it. This opportunity came to me that time when I was not expecting it."

Shekhar is double excited as not only he but also his son Adhyayan Suman is part of this project.

Adhyayan portrays Zorawar Ali Khan, an arrogant 'nawab' of considerable wealth whose pursuits are driven solely by his self-interest.

On working alongside his son in this series, Shekhar said, "I felt so happy when Adhyayan got this project. There were mixed feelings on the sets as I was there as a father, an actor, and a character. I was observing him from three points of view. It is a great feeling when two actors go out for work from the same house."

Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, the project promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom.

Starring a talented ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal and Taha Shah Badussha, 'Heeramandi' is set to be out on May 1 on Netflix.

