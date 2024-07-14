Helen Hunt reveals she thought of quitting 'Twister' due to her knee injury

Washington [US], July 14 : Actor Helen Hunt recalled how she injured her knee just before the production started for the 1996 American disaster thriller film 'Twister', reported People.

Ahead of the premiere of the standalone sequel 'Twisters', the actor shared an incident that happened during the shoot of 1996 disaster flick, which costarred the late Bill Paxton.

"A week or two before, I remember sitting in Oklahoma with ice on my knee and calling my agent and going, 'Am I going to be able to pull this off?' " said Hunt, 61. "So, for me, it was just like 'Run anyway' because I had no other choice."

Of the "very physical" movie, she added, "It's all for the best that there wasn't the technology to do it all on your laptop. Instead, they just pummeled the s- out of us, and it looks amazing."

Hunt said that "so much of acting now is you're looking at a piece of tape, or you're looking at a green screen, or you're looking at dots on someone's face, and someone has to tell you, 'Well, what's going to be here later is this thing's going to come around the corner.' "

"A lot of what we reacted to was really happening," the Oscar and four-time Emmy winner explained of her work on Twister. "And while it made it messier, it made it easier to act."

Director Jan de Bont told the outlet he "filmed the actors at the same time, the same moment" as the action, "so they react to the real thing."

"They don't react to, 'And now fall down ...' It doesn't work. This was all real," added the director, 80.

Twister became a hit after its premiere, earning over 494 million dollars at the worldwide box office. Helmed by Speed director de Bont, the film was executive produced by Steven Spielberg and written by late Jurassic Park author Michael Crichton. 'Twisters' is in theatres on July 19, reported People.

