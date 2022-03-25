Hema Malini performs 2-hour-long non-stop Radha Ras Bihari ballet

Veteran actor Hema Malini, 73, shared pictures of herself performing a two-hour-long non-stop ballet Radha Ras Bihari at an event in Nagpur.

Dressed as Goddess Radha in heavy ethnic attire paired with heavy jewellery and dramatic makeup, Hema Malini resonated elegance in her scintillating look at the Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav in Nagpur.

The pictures were shared by the 'Seeta Aur Geeta' actor on her social media handles on Twitter and Instagram.

Bollywood's 'Dream Girl' also addressing the audience at the event, organised by Nitin Gadkari.

"Such a pleasure performing the ballet Radha Ras Bihari in Nagpur after a long time. Organised by Gadkari Ji for Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav, the ballet saw a full audience till the end. A tough 2-hour non-stop show, where I'm present in almost every frame dancing continuously," Hema Malini captioned the post.

One of the photos shared by the actor shows her dressed in a blue and pink traditional outfit while the next couple of photos shows the actor seated on a swing with a dance partner while in another, she is seen addressing the audience with Nitin Gadkari standing at the back.

The post garnered thousands of likes and heartfelt comments from her fans.

"Yesterday I was there Amazing performance Ma'am beautiful miracle," a fan commented.

Another wrote, "Living miracle hema malini ji."

The Padma Shri awardee is best known for her works in Bollywood films like 'Dream Girl', 'Sholay', 'Sapno Ka Saudagar', 'Seeta Aur Geeta', 'Satte Pe Satta' among others.

( With inputs from ANI )

