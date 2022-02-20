Hijab isn't a choice but an obligation in Islam, Zaira Wasim slams ban on hijab in Karnataka schools

Dangal and Secret Superstar actress, Zaira Wasim has voiced her opinions on the hijab issue in Karnataka. The actor took to her social media handles on Saturday to share a lengthy post criticising the ban on hijab in Karnataka schools, mentioning that it was injustice, and said that she ‘resisted’ the entire system of woman being harassed for carrying out a religious commitment. Taking to Instagram, Zaira wrote, "The inherited notion of hijab being a choice is an ill-informed one. It's often either a construct of convenience or ignorance. Hijab isn't a choice but an obligation in Islam. Likewise, a woman who wears the hijab is fulfilling an obligation enjoined upon her by the God she loves and has submitted herself to (sic)."

Continuing further she wrote, "I, as a woman who wears the hijab with gratitude and humility, resent and resist this entire system where women are being stopped and harassed for merely carrying out a religious commitment (sic)."Stating that making Muslim women choose between education and hijab is unjust, she said, "Stacking this bias against Muslim women and setting up systems where they should have to decide between education and hijab or to give up either is an absolute injustice. You're attempting to compel them to make a very specific choice that feeds your agenda and then criticising them while they're imprisoned in what you've constructed. There is no other option to encourage them to choose differently. What is this if not a bias with people who confirm it acting in support of it (sic)?"Zaira Wasim also added that it is sad that all this is being done 'in the name of empowerment'. "On top of all this, building a facade that all this is being done in the name of empowerment is even worse when it is quite exactly the opposite of that. Sad (sic)," she concluded her letter.The hijab row began on January 1 after six female Muslim students at Government PU College in Udupi claimed they weren't allowed to enter the college premises in hijabs. A protest against the college authorities ensued, and in the last month, it has evolved into a full-blown controversy across the state of Karnataka.



