"Historic start...hope we get to see a combined success party of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', 'Singham Again': Film trade expert Taran Adarsh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : Friday turned out to be a special day for all cinephiles out there as two major films 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Singham Again' hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali.

Taking advantage of the festive season, both films witnessed a grand opening at the box office. They are expected to rake in a huge amount on Day 1. Veteran film trade expert Taran Adarsh, too, feels the same.

Speaking with ANI, Adarsh hoped for a "blockbuster" success of 'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

"Both films are great. Bhool Bhoolaiyaa 3 is a horror-comedy, while 'Singham Again' is a cop drama. Both projects offer different variety of entertainment to the audience. I am happy that both are doing great business so far. Audience is loving both films... what else do we want? If both films continue to do good business, then I would be extremely happy to see makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again throw a combined success party," he said.

Earlier on Friday, Adarsh also shared his review of both the films on his X account.

He called 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' an "outstanding" film.

"#OneWordReview... #BhoolBhulaiyaa3: OUTSTANDING. Rating: Entertainment ka bada dhamaka... Horror + Comedy + Terrific Suspense... #KartikAaryan [excellent] - #AneesBazmee combo hits it out of the park... #MadhuriDixit + #VidyaBalan wowsome. #BhoolBhulaiyaa3Review," he posted.

For 'Singham Again' also he was all praises.

"#OneWordReview... #SinghamAgain: TERRIFIC Rating: Dream cast. Excellent action. Superb second half... #AjayDevgn - #RohitShetty elevate Brand #Singham to new heights... Massy to the core... Big 'S'urprise at the end is yet another seetimaar moment. #SinghamAgainReview," Adarsh wrote.

Anees Bazmee, director of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', also shared his views on the clash of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' with 'Singham Again'.

"I don't consider it a 'clash'. Both films released on the same day. I hope both do good business and become successful," he added.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is headlined by Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Triptii Dimri. It's a horror-comedy. It is set in Kolkata, West Bengal. The film was officially announced in March 2023.

On the other hand, 'Singham Again', a cop drama, features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff and Ranveer Singh. Salman Khan has a special cameo in the film, which is directed by Rohit Shetty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor