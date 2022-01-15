Hiten Tejwani's debut music video 'Mera Pyara Hindustan' released on Army Day

The makers of the song 'Mera Pyara Hindustan', featuring Hiten Tejwani in the music video, unveiled the patriotic track on 74th Army Day on Saturday.The music video captures the sacrifices made by the Indian army protecting the borders of the nation. Away from their family and near ones, the soldiers guard the borders to protect the countrymen throughout the year.

The patriotic song is sung by Romy, composed by Kausar Jamot and the music video is directed by Mehul Agaja.

Known for his remarkable roles on TV, webspace and big screen, this is Hiten's debut in the world of music videos. The actor has portrayed the role of an army man for the first time, and he is quite overwhelmed to feature in 'Mera Pyara Hindustan'. The music video features actor Heena Varde opposite him.

With 'Mera Pyara Hindustan', Hiten said that nothing beats the feeling of getting into the uniform of the Indian Army.

"Ever since the song came my way, I was pretty sure to be a part of it. It has always been on my bucket list to portray the role of an Indian soldier on screen. This song is close to my heart, and I am sure that the audience will love it as well," the actor shared.

Hiten also said that the soldiers should not be remembered only on special days.

"We are safe because the soldiers keep us safe throughout the year. This music video is my salute to all those army men and their families who have selflessly contributed to safeguarding the lives of their Hindustani brothers and sisters," he said.

'Mera Pyara Hindustan' was shot extensively in Ahmedabad, and the song joins the league of other touching patriotic numbers.

( With inputs from ANI )

