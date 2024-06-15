Honey Singh to make sure he attends ‘best friend’ Sonakshi’s wedding

Mumbai, June 15 Ahead of the wedding of Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, rapper Honey Singh has a sweet message for the soon-to-wed couple.

Honey Singh took to the Stories section of his Instagram and shared a message for Sonakshi, saying that although he will be busy with the shoot of his upcoming EP ‘Glory’ in London, he will make sure to attend Sonakshi’s wedding in Mumbai.

The rapper called Sonakshi his best friend and shared how she helped him immensely in his career.

He wrote: “Tho I gonna be in London shooting Glory's first song. But I will make sure I will attend my best friend's Sonakshi's wedding. As she has been a big support in my career and helped me so many times in life. Best wishes to the power couple Sona and Zaheer! Bholenath bless them.”

Honey Singh and Sonakshi recently worked together on the track ‘Kalaastar’, which was an extension of their superhit collaboration ‘Desi Kalaakar’.

Recently, an audio invite of Sonakshi and Zaheer’s wedding got leaked and revealed that the two have been dating for seven years now. The couple has been reported living together for a year, and are set to make it official at the wedding venue Bastian - At The Top in the Dadar area of Mumbai.

