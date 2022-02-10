Hulu orders revival for 'Futurama', multiple original cast members returning

The Primetime Emmy Award-winning sitcom 'Futurama' is being revived at Hulu with multiple original cast members set to return.

Variety has learned that the streaming service has ordered 20 new episodes of the adult animated sci-fi comedy series that aired from 1999 to 2013 for seven seasons.

The revival hails from David X Cohen and Matt Groening. Cohen developed the original series with Groening, the series creator.

Original series cast members Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman are all set to return for the hit sitcom.

John DiMaggio, who voiced Bender and several minor characters, is not currently attached.

According to what a source told Variety, "the producers are hopeful DiMaggio will return. Should that not happen, Bender will be recast."

Though DiMaggio did not initially make a statement about the revival, he retweeted several posts in which others expressed their desire for him to return. "@TheJohnDiMaggio needs to come back as Bender or this isn't good news, everyone," one retweet read, while another simply said, "Come on, pay the man!"

Later Wednesday afternoon, DiMaggio did provide an update through his Twitter, thanking fans for their concerns and promising to keep people posted on his potential involvement with the project.

Production will begin this month with an eye towards a 2023 premiere.

'Futurama' focuses on the life of Philip Fry (West), a 25-year-old pizza delivery boy who accidentally freezes himself on December 31, 1999, and wakes up 1,000 years later with a fresh start at life and a new group of friends including Leela (Sagal), a tough but lovely one-eyed mutant, and Bender, a robot who is fond of drinking excessively, smoking cigars, and stealing anything not nailed down.

20th Television Animation is producing 'Futurama' with Rough Draft Studios, Inc. contributing to the animation.

Variety informed that this revival marks the second time the show has been brought back since it originally launched in 1999. After its initial four-season run on Fox, reruns of the show found new life as part of the Adult Swim lineup on Cartoon Network and on DVD.

Four direct-to-video films were then produced, which were later re-edited into the fifth season that aired on Comedy Central starting in 2008. Comedy Central would go on to air two more seasons consisting of 26 episodes each between 2010 and 2013.

The show developed a strong cult following over the years and was also met with critical success. It was nominated for 14 Emmy Awards in total, winning six, including best-animated program twice as well as winning twice for best individual achievement in animation. LaMarche won twice for best voiceover performance.

