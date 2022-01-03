'I Am Scared To Fade Away' says Antim actress Mahima Makwana

After making a grand debut in Mahesh Manjrekar's Antim: The Final Truth, Mahima Makwana is worried about her future roles. The actress in her recent interview with a news portal stated that her real struggle started now after starring in Antim along with Salman and Ayush Sharma, she confessed that she is more worried about her future and her real struggle started now, the actress quoted "It is more difficult to be consistent. I don't want to let people down. I'm scared to fade away. So there's pressure. But I'm going with the flow,"

"If I have bagged one film today, people don't know the 100 films that I've been rejected for. There have been people who told me that I won't make it to the big screen. But you need to trust yourself. I would go crazy if I start listening to people," she further added.

She later spoke about her mistakes on being hard and harsh on herself, "One mistake that I made throughout my journey was that I was too harsh and hard on myself. Sometimes, it's okay to have a bad day. I might just take a day off but I will make sure after that day, I speed up. There were days when I felt like giving up. But I battled those feelings. I never got tired of acting, but when you work on TV, the process can take a toll on you" Mahima said.