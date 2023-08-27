"I am shocked": Anil Sharma reacts on composer Uttam Singh's allegations

Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ was recently embroiled in controversy after music composer Uttam Singh accused the makers of using his work without permission. Singh had composed two tracks in the 2001 release Gadar, including the beloved number 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke.’In an interview with The Times of India, Anil Sharma expressed his astonishment over the allegations, stating that he had shown all the songs to Uttam Singh and emphasizing their close relationship.

"I showed Uttamji all the songs. Mujhe hairani hai ki unhone ab aisa statement diya hai (I am shocked to know that he has given such a statement). Technically, the rights were with the label. Mera aur Uttamjji ka dil ka rishta hai aur yeh sab sunkar mujhe bahut hairani hai. I still can’t believe it. Now that I know about this, I will definitely speak to him," the director told Times Of India

He intends to personally discuss the matter with Uttam Singh to address the concerns.Gadar 2's music composer Mithoon also shared his perspective, highlighting that the rights were with the label, which technically absolved the need for the original composer's permission.However, he clarified that he had encouraged the makers to involve the original creator and ensure proper credit.Anil Sharma assured him that Uttam Singh had been consulted and approved of Mithoon's work. Mithoon concluded by affirming his commitment to crafting original music. Uttam had told Amar Ujala that Anil Sharma did not approach him for the music of Gadar 2, and he does not have a habit of calling and asking for work. "They used two of my songs in the film, and I have also heard that they have used the background music that I composed. They should at least have the etiquette to ask me once and talk to me before using my songs in the film," he had reportedly said.Meanwhile, Gadar 2 is now moving towards the ₹500 crore mark at the box office. It has broken a new record by becoming the first film to be screened at the new Parliament for Lok Sabha members.