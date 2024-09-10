"I am very nervous...": NTR Jr on 'Devara: Part 1' release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 : NTR Jr shared that he is nervous about the 'Devara: Part 1' release. The actor said that the film is his solo release after six years and his next film after 'RRR'.

During the trailer launch of 'Devara: Part 1' in Mumbai, he shared that after 'RRR' this is his next film. "I am very nervous because this is my next film post 'RRR'. Moreover, 'RRR' was with my co-actor Ram Charan but this is my solo release after six years so there is a lot of nervousness which is building but very happy to launch the trailer of 'Devara' in the city of Mumbai because the experience we had while promoting 'RRR' was just surreal. The acceptance of the North has shocked us all. I hope it's repeated with 'Devara'.

The event was also graced by Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, director Koratala Siva and producers.

'Devara: Part 1' is an upcoming Telugu action drama film written and directed by Koratala Siva. Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts, it stars NTR Jr alongside Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

While talking about the film NTR Jr shared, I will call it an action drama. It's high on action... Can't wait for the world to see. The last half an hour or the last 40 minutes of the film will rock you all."

Expressing gratitude towards his fans, he said, "I also want to thank my fans for loving me always."

Speaking about his Telugu debut Saif shared, "I am very excited. I remember my first shot at speaking Telugu and I had sweat running down my back, I was nervous..we come from the same country but our states are different to one another and going down there is a very exciting experience...I felt like a newcomer..I am very excited..I love the movie and what I did in the film. The South movie industry has given us so many incredible movies."

In this new venture, NTR Jr takes on a dual role, playing both Devara and Varadha. His character is pivotal to the storyline, which revolves around a dramatic clash of wills in a coastal setting where power dynamics are in constant flux.

The film's ensemble cast also includes Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain.

It is produced by Kosaraju Hari Krishna and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting it.

The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on September 27.

