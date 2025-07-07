"I Trust the Process": Deepak Paramesh on Hustle, Growth, and the Thrill of Reinvention

Deepak Paramesh, last seen in the Emraan Hashmi-starrer Ground Zero, speaks about the unpredictable journey of acting, the creative highs and lows, and why staying curious is the key to lasting passion in this ever-evolving industry. “In acting, there’s no real success or failure—it’s all part of a journey filled with different phases,” says Deepak. “You have to embrace whatever stage you’re in. It’s a game, and if you choose to play, you’ve got to be ready for it.” Having carved a niche for himself through layered, grounded performances, Deepak believes consistency is the real marker of progress. “Even the most experienced actors are constantly working to stay consistent. I trust the process.”

Talking about the perceived glamour of the profession, he offers a grounded reality check: “From the outside, acting might seem glamorous, but the truth is—it doesn’t necessarily get easier or harder with time. What changes is how engaging or monotonous it feels.” For Deepak, each role comes with a fresh set of challenges that keep the journey interesting. “Even after years in the field, you’re still discovering, adapting, and pushing boundaries. That’s what makes it exciting.”

To stay creatively inspired—especially during emotionally or physically draining projects—Deepak turns to life itself. “I try to stay curious about people, stories, and emotions. I research, I observe, I travel. Conversations with people often spark something new,” he shares. “I attend workshops to unlearn—to get a fresh perspective. In an age where audience feedback is instant and often overwhelming, does it affect his approach to characters? “The character’s journey is already written—I just try to keep it real. My main job is to stay honest and true to the role. I’m always open to constructive feedback.”

Deepak is equally excited about the direction the industry is headed in. “The way stories are being told now is super exciting—so many platforms, genres, and languages. As an actor, you’re not stuck in one box anymore. You get to try out all kinds of roles, from grounded characters to wild worlds. It keeps things fresh and pushes you to keep evolving.”

With Ground Zero now reaching a wider audience on OTT, Deepak’s performance continues to draw attention—and for good reason. Whether on-screen or off, his commitment to the craft shines through in his simplicity, sincerity, and ever-growing curiosity.