"I Was Little Scared Of Him": Shahid Kapoor Shares an Interesting Anecdote On Randeep Hooda

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor recently opened up about his admiration for actor Randeep Hooda during a social media live session, where he revealed an interesting anecdote from their National School of Drama (NSD) days. Shahid shared that Randeep, during their acting workshops conducted by the legendary Naseeruddin Shah, initially intimidated him. However, the duo has since become good friends and is now set to share the screen for the first time in Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming film, Ustara.

During the session, Shahid said, "Randeep Hooda is also there. How can I forget? He’s my buddy from his NSD days when I also visited. I’m very excited. This is my first time working with Randeep. We’ve never worked together. Hum logo ne actually bohot saari acting workshops Naseer uncle ke saath saath main ki thi. Voh mera bohot senior tha aur main bohot darta tha usse.("We actually did a lot of acting workshops together with Naseer uncle. He was very senior to me, and I used to be very scared of him.") Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Ustara boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including veteran actor Nana Patekar, the versatile Vikrant Massey, and the talented Tripti Dimri.